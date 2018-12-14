The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Intelligence Response Team uncovers illegal drug factory In Lagos

4 Suspects Arrested

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Intelligence Response Team, has uncovered an illegal drug factory and arrested four suspected fake drug manufacturers at Ikotun area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Parading the suspects on Friday in Lagos, Acting Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Jimoh Moshood said the IGP Intelligence Response Team working on credible intelligence stormed and raided a secret suspected fake drug Factory hidden in the residential Area of Ikotun in Lagos State where substantial production, packaging and distribution of suspected fake drug to different parts of the country was being carried out.

He said these dastard acts might have resulted in several deaths, health complications and physical disabilities to many victims nationwide.

“The hideout where the suspected fake drug is being illegally produced on No. 2, Okunnenye Street, Ikotun Egbe Area, Lagos State was raided on 13th December, 2018 by operatives of the IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) led by the Commander of the Unit, DCP Abba Kyari,” he said.

He said those arrested were Emeka Madu aka Cabara 47yrs, the owner and leader of the gang operating the suspected fake drug Factory; Eze Young, 26yrs; Chijoke Umunna, 19yrs and Kingsley Obilo 22yrs.

He said they were caught and arrested in the act of producing the suspected fake drug with the use of machines fabricated for processing, manufacturing and packaging of the suspected fake drug.

Jimoh said the suspects confessed to the crime and admitted to the various criminal roles they played in the processing, manufacturing and packaging of suspected fake drug.

He added that investigation was on-going and efforts being intensified to arrest the other suspects still at large. All suspects will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

Items recovered from the factory are plastic buckets of different types suspected fake drug, cartons of packed suspected fake drug for distribution, a vehicle being used for the distribution of the suspected fake drug, large quantity of unprocessed suspected chemicals and substances used in manufacturing the suspected fake drug, several machines fabricated for processing, manufacturing and packaging of the suspected fake drug and forged pharmaceutical papers.