Donald Duke Gets New Running Mate As Junaid Mohammed Declined

By The Nigerian Voice

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has formalised the substitution of its 2019 Presidential Candidate’s running mate, Dr Mohammed Junaid.

He was replaced with Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, who is the National Secretary of the party. SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, who gave the confirmation to NAN on Thursday in Abuja, said that the substitution was done long ago.

Mohammed had said he stepped down because of the party’s inability to stick to its ideology.

However, Alfa said that Junaid’s substitution was subjected to deliberation at the party’s leadership level. Mohammed said the consensus was that Junaid should step down as running mate to the SDP Presidential Candidate, Donald Duke, for strategic reasons.

“Hence, as a genuine party man, he voluntarily stepped down and thereafter signed all the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms required to perfect the substitution process.

“He remains one of our highly respected leaders the party is proud to have. “Meanwhile, the substitution which was done long ago now has Shehu Musa Gabam from the North East as our vice presidential candidate,” he said.


