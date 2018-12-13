Donald Duke: "My Running Mate Did Not Resign" – I Did, Says Junaid

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Donald Duke says a report that his running mate resigned is false even though Junaid Mohammed, who until recently was his deputy said he stepped down citing “many hassles in the SDP.”

Mr. Duke Thursday however said his running mate is Shehu Gabam, and not Junaid.

Duke, whose presidential campaign has struggled to gain traction, did not make the cut for the official presidential debate.

Junaid, a Second Republic lawmaker, also said he stepped down as the Deputy National Chairman of the SDP.

Junaid, who is one of the fiercest critics of President Muhammadu Buhari, told reporters that he decided to step down because of the “many hassles of the SDP.”

He said he had written letters to the Chairman of the party, Chief Olu Falae; and Duke but insists he is still a member of the party.

“It is true. I stepped down a while ago because of the many hassles.

“I also resigned as deputy national chairman. I have written to Chief Olu Falae and Mr. Donald Duke. However, I have not resigned from the party.”