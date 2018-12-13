Bayelsa State College of Arts and Science Lecturer Allegedly Caught Rapping A Six Year Old Girl

A lecturer with the Bayelsa State College of Arts and Science was allegedly caught raping a 6-year old girl in Yenagoa.

The 63-year-old Oyadonga who is also a member of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star was caught by residents who descended on him with serious punches and gave him beating of his life. They tried to strip him naked right there in the public.

According to Mumeya Okpala, who is the eyewitness said he was later handed over to the police.

The sad event happened at Ken-kaiama street, Akenfa in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.