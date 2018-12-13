President Buhari Must put away every excuse and sign the Amended Electoral Act into law - Niger Delta Youth Coalition ( NDYC) Leader

A political pressure group, the Niger Delta Youth Coalition ( NDYC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to put away every excuse and sign the Amended Electoral Act into law to save the nation from crisis.

National Coordinator of the group, Prince Emmanuel Ogba, made the call in Port Harcourt Tuesday during an interview with newsmen.

Ogba said that the essence of the amendment was to take care of some controversial aspects of our electoral process which have continued to bedevil the system .

The group expressed hope that if the president accents to the bill it will save the nation from the embarrassment associated with failed elections.

" Since President Buhari has vowed that his administration will conduct a transparent, Free and fair election in 2019, it is better that he signes the amended electoral Act.

"By signing the act, Buhari would be taking credit for the success associated with improved electoral process in Nigeria ", he said.

The group leader called on well meaning Nigerians to prevail on Mr president to append his signature on the bill,stressing that the nation should use the opportunity provided by 2019 general election to get it right

" As we get nearer to the election, the world is watching Nigeria. Particularly African nations have so much to learn from their big brother Nigeria.

"Bihari is a beneficiary of 2015 election where the then sitting president Goodluck Jonathan didn't use his incumbency power to remain in power.

Posterity will not forgive Buhari if he fails to conduct a transparent election. Giving his accent to the amended electoral act aimed at an improved electoral system is one sure way of doing it", he maintained.

The group charged political parties, candidates and their supporters to consider sustainable peace and unity of the nation as they aspire for power in the country.