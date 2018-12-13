$12 million LPG plant in Nigeria to be ready 2019 :Chairman

Green Energy....says the best is yet to come

The liquefied petroleum gas plant (LPG) being established in Ikuru Town in Nigeria’s oil rich Rivers state by Green Energy International Ltd, operator of Otakikpo Marginal field in OML 11, will be ready for installation by the 2nd quarter of 2019,

The 12MMSCFD capacity plant which approval to construct ( ATC ) was issued by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR )in August this year sequel to successful submission of the detailed engineering design(DED) is being constructed in China at a cost of over 12 million dollars.

Disclosing this at the first stakeholders interactive luncheon held in Port Harcourt, the Chairman of the company Professor Anthony Adegbulugbe, said this was one of the unique projects of the company to ensure zero gas flare in the the Niger Delta, under its small scale gas utilization programme “SSGUP”.

Also the host communities are to enjoy uninterrupted power supply through the company’s gas to power project, with 6 MW gas generators already on site for installation. He said the company has secured a 15 MW power generation licence from the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and effort are being made to increase to 40Mw.

Reeling out other plans of the company in its phase 2 development, Adegbulugbe said the company had just completed a 3D seismic campaign to understand the field with a view to drilling more wells in the area, while an onshore export terminal is also being proposed to be established by 2020.

He said the company which started production in 2017 was producing 6000bopd, adding that it planned to ramp up production to 20,000 bopd in the next few years.

Chairman of Green Energy Prof Anthony Adegbulugbe presenting scholarship award to one of the beneficiaries “Green Energy leaders of tomorrow scholarship” scheme

He commended the traditional rulers and the people of the area for their support and cooperation with the company in achieving tremendous progress adding that this was a prove that its unique programme of taking the communities as partners in its development effort was not misplaced. He said the company and its technical partner Lekoil has patronized local community contractors since its inception with over N3billion worth of procurement contracts which has contributed to economic development of the people.

Also most of the skilled and unskilled personnel are drawn from the communities and the larger Niger Delta area, he said.On the Special medical intervention for the people, he said the company will continue on the yearly medical outreach which has benefited over 3000 indigenes. During the yuletide, the company has started a cash support scheme for vulnerable women and youth through various associations .

Adegbulugbe said the company’s determination to assist in capacity development for the people led to the establishment of a Scholarship scheme”Green Energy Leaders of Tomorrow Scholars”, the first of its kind in the area. The first batch of beneficiaries included 30 undergraduates with N500,000 each per session and 10 postgraduates with N750,000. The beneficiaries who were selected after a competitive screening were presented with their Cheques and certificate of award at the occasion .

Speaking at the occasion, the Chairman of Andoni local Government commended the company for blazing the trail in proactive engagement with the host communities and for many laudable projects in the area. Represented by Hon Ugem Ogbologugu the Special Adviser on oil and gas, the chairman lauded the scholarship scheme saying this was the first of its kind by any oil company operating in the area. He called for the increase in the number of beneficiaries in future awards.

Also speaking, a community leader, Prince Emiyare Ikuru said the host community Ikuru Town appreciated the development orientation of the company and its determination to transform the area with power supply and domestic gas supply. He pledged the continued support and cooperation of the people of the area.