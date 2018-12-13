Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL MOURNS EX OHANAEZE PRESIDENT, IKEDIFE

Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, has expressed sadness over the death of Chairman of South East Elders Forum, Dozie Ikedife who died on tuesday and was buried in 24hrs.

BNYL Leader Princewill Chimezie Richard in a press release described the ex Ohanaeze President as brave and courageous, narrating his role in the renewed Biafra cause.

"IKENGA was a fearless elder who actively played a very important part in the Biafran struggle and his participation attracted more elders to the struggle that almost became a child's play.

When he speaks we always have hope that we have the blessing and backing of our elders, in fact he was in the forefront instead of being at our back he decided to put it upon himself to make sure that the struggle has shape.

IKENGA was active even at his old age being the Deputy Chairman but always acting as Chairman of the Supreme Council of Elders, of Biafra.

He was brave and courageous. At a meeting in Enugu, IKENGA mocked those who were tackling him for his own ideology that "I am doing what am doing for the sake of the young generation, if I die today I didn't die early".

all his advise to us remains fresh in our memory."