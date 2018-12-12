The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) to release annual report on killed journalists

New York, December 12, 2018--The Committee to Protect Journalists will release its annual report on journalists killed in relation to their work. CPJ's report features a comprehensive catalog of journalists worldwide who were killed in connection to their work. The report will provide an analysis of this year’s data and a breakdown of the cases by country, medium, gender, freelancers, and the number of local versus international correspondents killed, among other criteria.

CPJ’s annual census of journalists imprisoned worldwide will be released tomorrow, December 13, 2018.

WHAT: Yearly report on killed journalists

WHEN: December 19, 2018. 12:01 a.m. EST

WHERE: www.cpj.org CPJ is an independent, nonprofit organization that works to safeguard press freedom worldwide