2018 Universal Health Care Coverage Day: WHO Young Primary Healthcare Leader Seeks Collaboration Among Stakeholders, Youths In Borno

A humanitarian expert and an advocate of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), especially to the people affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence in Borno state and other parts of the country, Dr. Audu Lucky has called on government, International humanitarian Organizations, private sectors and teaming youth to unite and collaborate efforts with Primary Health Care (PHC) providers, towards addressing myriads of health related issues which have posed serious danger to human survival.

Dr. Lucky, a Nigerian Born, was among Twenty one (21) Primary Health Care Young Leaders selected from across the world with outstanding contributions to PHC and UHC, and had participated in the launch of the Young Primary Health Care Leaders Network (PHC YLN) in Astana, Kazakhstan during the 40th anniversary of the alma mata declaration in October this year.

In a press statement, signed and issued on Wednesday to Journalists in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Dr. Lucky said, unless all hands are on deck, the increasing cases of maternal and child mortality and other forms of health challenges, especially amongst millions of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) would not be addressed or minimized by government or PHCs alone.

He said, the UHC Day was set aside to raise voices and emphasize the need for policy makers and leaders across the world come together to provide for their citizens affordable, quality health care and save lives.

His statement reads: "In October, the world came together in Astana Kazakhstan to declare the time to act is now!!! Astana declaration reinforced the primary health care role in achieving health care for all and Sustainable Development Goals (SDG-3 by 2030).

" As we mark yet another UHC anniversary today, i firmly believe the primary health care embodies all it takes to guaranty accessible, affordable and sustainable health care services.

"World Health Organization (WHO) in October launched the Young Primary Health Care Leaders Network (PHC YLN) in Astana, Kazakhstan during the 40th anniversary of the alma mata declaration.

" I am elated to be one of the Twenty one (21) primary health care young leaders that were selected from across the world with outstanding contributions to PHC and UHC. I was selected as part of the network out of the over two thousand reviewed profiles globally.

"As humanitarian expert and an advocate of Universal Health Coverage, especially to the people affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence. I call on all and sundry to promote the famous quote of "making the invisible visible", especially in disrupted health care systems in the state and north east region.

He added that, " As Health Expert who is currently supporting the rebuilding and strengthening of primary health care in Borno State, northeast of Nigeria through the Additional Financing Nigerian State Health Investment Project (AF-NSHIP). A project that applies the Performance Based Financing (PBF) Model to rebuild and strengthen the quality of primary health care services in the conflict affected region of the country, the time to act is now.

"Every person no matter who they are, where they live, or how much money they have, should be able to access quality health services without suffering financial hardship”. Dr. Lucky stated.

Continuing, " I want to therefore call on the government, International humanitarian organizations, organized private sectors and the health institutions to use the UHC Day to affirm UHC as a fundamental human right to health." Dr. Lucky emphasized.

He also call on the youth to unite for support to UHC, as according to him, the time for collective action is NOW.