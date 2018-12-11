Borno Commissioner Pledges LGCs Development, Accountability

The Borno State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Adamu Lawan ZauFanjumba has assured that he will ensure all the LGCs property and equipments in stock at the ministry warehouses and central stores will be put to proper use for development and transformation of all the 27 LGAs of the state.

He also noted that his visits and inspection of where the LGCs educational, agricultural, health, and works property and equipment were kept at the various warehouses and central stores of the State Ministry for LG and Emirate Affair's in Maiduguri will be distributed and shared accordingly to the LGCs to boost agricultural activities improve health and educational facilities of the LGCs.

The commissioner who stated this Tuesday during his inspection and familiarization tour of facilities, stores and equipment at the warehouses and stores of the ministry , added that the purpose of his visit's and inspections of the LGCs warehouses, stores and property was to ensure nd aascertain the availability, quantify and locations of the property in stock and their conditions as well as ensure that all the property acquired and meant for the LGCs were put into use and properly utilized by the LGCs for the benefit of their people.

He also met with the Auditor General of the LGCs, Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed in his office who pledged to discharge their duties and responsibilities accordingly in checkmating the activities of the LGCs and ensure compliance with the LGCs administrative and operational rules as the third arm of government.

Ibrahim also assured the commissioner that his department will continue to support and cooperate with the ministry to stabilize and develop the LGCs in the interest of the rural people.

Responding, Alhaji Adamu Lawan promised to deal decisively with anybody found wanting or guilty of diverting the LGCs funds or resources and property for personal use at the detriment of the rural people whom such items are meant for at the grassroots.

He also solicited for the cooperation and support of the Auditor General in transforming the LGCs in line with Governor Kashim Shettima's rural development policy thrust in bringing government closer to the people.

The commissioner added that the state government was working with security agencies and ever ready to rehabilitate, reconstruct and renovate public structures destroyed by the insurgents to return peace and provide livelihood support to the returned and resettled IDPs as security improves and communities are fully liberated and secured.

It will be recalled that Alhaji Adamu Lawan recently took over the affairs of the LG ministry from Alhaji Zanna Usman who clinched the APC House of Representatives ticket to contest election in 2019 as the former state commissioner of Woks and Transport