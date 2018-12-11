Group condemns alleged freezing of Obi's account

"The people of Nigeria know Mr Peter Obi as foremost unblemished and uncorrupted political leader in Nigeria. He is the best performing and hardworking governor since Nigeria embraced Democratic government. Hiis achievement and records in Anambra state as a governor can never be challenged by any present or past Governor.

South East Mandate for Atiku/Obi Movement will never succumb or be intimidated on our grassroot support for enthronement of good governance through the administration of Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi led Federal government of Nigeria.

"The jittery and frustrated subtle move of APC led federal government to intimidate and dampens the courageous spirit of Mr Peter Obi will never achieve any positive result because Mr Peter Obi is not like Bola Tinubu, Chibuike Amaechi, Adams Oshomole or Nasir El Rufai.

"South East Mandate for Atiku/Obi Movement warn EFCC to immediately unfrozen the bank accounts of Mr Peter Obi or face unprecedented and massive protest against them. The more President Mohammed Buhari led APC federal government attacks Mr Peter Obi, the more Nigerian people are having more sympathy for him."