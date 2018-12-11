Group condemns alleged freezing of Obi's account
The leadership of Southeast Mandate for Atiku/Obi Movement has condemned in its entirety the alleged freezing of Mr. Peter Obi's account by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC .
It described the action of the anti -graft agency as a desperate move by the APC-led government to cling to power in the 2019 general election.
In a statement issued in Abakaliki by the National Coordinator of the Igbo based grassroot political movement for support, campaigns and installation of Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi of PDP as President and Vice President in 2019, Comrade Timothy Nwankwo, the group stressed that the development will never dampen the spirit of Mr. Peter Obi whose credibility remains an epitome for politicians to emulate in the country.
They said: "This EFCC latest sponsored move against PDP and Peter Obi confirmed the desperation and greed of president Mohammed Buhari led APC federal government to eternally hook on to power and administration of Nigeria.
"South East Mandate for Atiku/Obi, an Igbo based grassroot political movement for support, campaigns and installation of Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi of PDP as President and Vice President in 2019, reminds the people of Nigeria that the pair of Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi as PDP flag bearers has thrown the president Mohammed Buhari led APC federal government into political frustrations and disorganization.
"The people of Nigeria know Mr Peter Obi as foremost unblemished and uncorrupted political leader in Nigeria. He is the best performing and hardworking governor since Nigeria embraced Democratic government. Hiis achievement and records in Anambra state as a governor can never be challenged by any present or past Governor.
South East Mandate for Atiku/Obi Movement will never succumb or be intimidated on our grassroot support for enthronement of good governance through the administration of Atiku Abubakar and Mr Peter Obi led Federal government of Nigeria.
"The jittery and frustrated subtle move of APC led federal government to intimidate and dampens the courageous spirit of Mr Peter Obi will never achieve any positive result because Mr Peter Obi is not like Bola Tinubu, Chibuike Amaechi, Adams Oshomole or Nasir El Rufai.
"South East Mandate for Atiku/Obi Movement warn EFCC to immediately unfrozen the bank accounts of Mr Peter Obi or face unprecedented and massive protest against them. The more President Mohammed Buhari led APC federal government attacks Mr Peter Obi, the more Nigerian people are having more sympathy for him."