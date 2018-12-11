Atiku Reveals why he didn’t sign peace accord with Buhari, other presidential candidates

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has disclosed why he did not attend the signing of the peace accord for presidential candidates involved in the 2019 elections.

Abubakar, a former Vice President explained that he did not receive any invitation to be part of the event.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, the Waziri of Adamawa said, “I can confirm that Abubakar did not receive any formal invitation to the signing of the peace pact.”

Reports had it that the PDP presidential candidate was absent at the signing of the accord at the International Conference Centre,ICC, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari had arrived the venue of the event at about 3:00 p.m., and he signed the agreement.

The peace accord agreement was brokered by the National Peace Committee, led by Abdulsalami Abubakar, a former Head of State.

Apart from Abubakar, former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, former official of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Kingsley Moghalu were absent at the event.