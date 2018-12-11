Man Kills His 4 Kids, Hangs Self In Rivers State (Graphic Photos)

A man who went berserk around 1 a.m, today, in Alesa community, Eleme, Rivers State, killed his four children before hanging himself.

The man who killed his four children, also allegedly attacked his wife with a machete last night, but she narrowly escaped.

Though what led to the incident is not yet known, however, it was further gathered that he set his house ablaze and hanged himself. His wife, however, alerted residents of the area, however they arrived quite late.

Here are photos from the scene of the incident below;

This is coming few months after it was reported that a 47-year-old man, Edwin Ojinnaka Nnodiogo, in Awada layout, Obosi, Idemili North Local Government of Anambra State killed his four children, sister and committed suicide.