Kaduna State to Develop 30MW Solar PV Plant

Nigeria’s Kaduna State Governor, Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build lower-cost, utility-scale solar-electric generating facilities.

The MoU was signed with DLO Energy Resources Group, a South African clean energy development company.

The development of a 30MW solar photovoltaic plant is expected to commence next year and will generate enough electricity to supply homes, including customers of major local utility providers.

“We are very excited to work on this opportunity with our partners and the Kaduna state government. This project is a resounding opportunity for not only providing power in Kaduna but also fostering inter-African collaboration,” said DLO managing director and founder Linda Mabhena-Olagunju.

“This transaction is a good example of what African solution for African problems and more importantly it provides a real opportunity or infra African collaboration between South Africa and Nigeria.

“We are equally excited to see this project to fruition and believe there is a real opportunity to put renewable energy on the African map,” she said.

Said Abdulkareem Mayere, managing director of Kaduna Power Supply Company added: “We look forward to this project being built and creating real opportunity for the people of Kaduna state.

Source: ESI Africa