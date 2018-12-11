Boeing launches business jet that can fly non-stop more than half way around the world

The Boeing Co. has created a new product that has an impressive capability. Boeing Business Jets is launching the BBJ 777X, a new Boeing Business Jet model that can fly more than half way around the world without stopping, farther than any business jet ever built, it claims.

“Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination. The new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other airplane before it,” said Greg Laxton , head of Boeing Business Jets, at the bi-annual Middle East Business Aviation Association Show.

Customers can choose between two models: the BBJ 777-8 and BBJ 777-9.

A new product from Boeing carries good news to the Dayton region as the company has a significant impact on Ohio. The Buckeye State is the No. 1 supplier to Boeing, which spends $10.5 billion with 392 suppliers in the state, including many in the Dayton region, and supports 34,000 jobs in Ohio through its spending with suppliers.

Boeing Business Jets offers a portfolio of large-cabin, long-range airplanes suited for business and private, charter, corporate and head-of-state operations. The product line includes the BBJ MAX family and versions of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, 777X, and 747-8. Since its launch in 1996, Boeing Business Jets has delivered 234 jets on 261 orders.

Boeing has said the overall aviation industry will require more than 42,000 new airplanes by 2037, which if accurate, means the demand won't be slowing anytime soon.

Large suppliers to Boeing in the region include GE Aviation, which has three plants in the region with 1,300 employees combined; UTC Aerospace Landing Systems in Troy, which has 700 employees; Projects Unlimited Inc., which has about 165 workers; Centerville-based SelectTech Services, which provides support in structural engineering; Troy-based Dare Electronics, which supplies devices that monitor voltage or perform sensing or control functions; as well as Honeywell Aerospace in Urbana that provides lighting for jets.

However, last year Boeing acquired aerospace parts maker KLX Inc. for $4.25 billion. The acquisition put some suppliers on edge wondering if the deal would hinder or put pressure on their dealings with Boeing.