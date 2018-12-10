AHRC Observes Human Rights Day:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC) joins the United Nations, countries around the world, fellow human rights organizations and all peace-loving people in observing Human Rights Day this Monday, December 10, 2018.

On this day in 1948, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). In 1950, the United Nations General Assembly passed resolution 423(V) to officially recognize December 10 as Human Rights Day around the world. Human Rights Day is a day to honor and celebrate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. However this important day also serves as a strong reminder that we all have to continue to work together to ensure that every person is able to enjoy the human rights guaranteed in this important document. This year, Human Rights Day marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights

This year, as we observe Human Rights Day, the world continues to suffer challenges to the vision of the Declaration. These challenges include wars, conflicts, human trafficking, violent extremism, racism, torture, modern slavery, violence, hate, hunger and poverty. We are far from realizing the vision of the drafters of the Declaration. 2018 has been a difficult year for human rights around the world. AHRC will continue to work to advance the cause of human rights nationally and internationally. The struggle continues to make sure every human being enjoys the rights enshrined in the Declaration.

"Human Rights Day 2018 must serve as a motivator for the world community to continue the work that was started generations ago with the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," said ImadHamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Today should be a day of action to continue to promote and advance human rights and human dignity for all people," continued Mr. Hamad. "While the Declaration is not binding law, it reflects values that all members of the UN have committed to," concluded Hamad.