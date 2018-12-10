Osodieme Spices Up Christmas for Aguata Prisons Inmates [Photos]

It was transports of joy for inmates of Aguata Prisons, Ekwulobia, Sunday, as the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike) and wife, Ebelechukwu spiced up their early Christmas celebrations by granting amnesty to ten inmates, and gifting several food and drinks on the occasion of the maiden holy Sacrament of Confirmation on select inmates and some children of staff at the facility.

Wife of Governor of Anambra State, Her Excellency Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) acting as Sponsor to a young girl at Sacrament of Confirmation held at Aguata Prisons, Ekwulobia on 8th December 2018.

The high point of Mass celebrated by the Auxiliary Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Dr Jonas Benson Okoye was the Sacrament of Confirmation with the Governor and his wife as sponsors.

Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike) acting as Sponsor to inmates at Sacrament of Confirmation held at Aguata Prisons , Ekwulobia on 8th December 2018.

Whereas the Governor exercised his powers of prerogative of mercy by directing the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to liaise with the Comptroller of Prisons Anambra state, to prepare documents for immediate release of ten inmates, his wife Dr. Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) donated foods stuff and assorted cooked meal, beverages, sanitary and other household materials as well as cash for upkeep of the inmates.

Osodieme, had rehabilitated a broken water borehole for the prisons a year ago, to bring to an end the cumbersome task of the inmates fetching water from nearby stream.

Earlier in remarks following his Homily, Most Rev. Bishop Okoye, said that Osodieme's functional approach to life saving schemes by building houses for widows, and helping the needy through her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) has distinguished her from the rest.

Comptroller of Prisons, Barr. Emmanuel Nwakaeze KSM, Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike) and wife Ebelechukwu at Aguata Prisons , Ekwulobia on 8th December 2018.

The Auxiliary Bishop commended Osodieme’s Skills training and acquisition programmes for providing solution to vast vocational demands in the state, a step taken by the inmates in sewing of the clothes provided by the governor for the sacrament of confirmation.

The Aguata Prison facility opened in 2010 with a population of 25 inmates, but presently over stretched its capacity to 218 inmates with over 190 of them on awaiting trial for various offenses.

Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike) and wife Ebelechukwu (Osodieme) carrying the Oblate to the Alter during the Mass at Aguata Prisons , Ekwulobia on 8th December 2018.

Other government officials at the event include; the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff, Mr Primus Odili, and some members of the House of Assembly among other political office holders.

Pix5:Igwe Ekwulobia, Engr. Emmanuel Onyeneke, Ezejiofor II, Governor of Anambra State, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuodike), His Lordship Most Rev. Dr. Jonas Benson Okoye and wife of the Governor, Ebelechukwu (Osodieme) at thecutting of Christmas Cake at Aguata Prisons , Ekwulobia on 8th December 2018.