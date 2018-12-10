Why Nnamdi Kanu may be right On Jubril of Sudan – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has highlighted reasons President Muhammadu Buhari may be dead and replaced with one Jubril of Sudan.

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu had continued to insinuate that Buhari was fake.

Buhari, while in Poland recently dismissed Kanu’s claim, describing it as fake.

Kanu, however, released ‘six scientific evidence’ yesterday to prove that the current Nigerian President was not the real Buhari.

Reacting to the saga, Omokri said the recent lamentation by the wife of the President, Aisha Buhari that two persons were frustrating the current government could be an indication that the current Nigeria’s President was fake.

In a tweet, the former presidential aide wondered if Buhari could still praise the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje after being indicted for corruption.

He wrote: “I doubted this Jubril from Sudan story, but after @aishambuhari said two men control her husband, I started to think.

“Would the old @MBuhari go to Paris to praise crooked Kano @GovUmarGanduje and return to Nigeria to freeze honest Peter Obi’s account? This doesn’t seem like Buhari!”