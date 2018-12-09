Former Delta SSG Assures Elozino’s Family Of Justice

As part of efforts to ensure justice for the gruesomely murdered 300 level student of the Delta State University (DELSU), Miss Elozino Ogege, former Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, has promised effective legal representation.

Macaulay, who led members of his political family on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, said the death of Elozino has finally exposed the menace of ritual killing for what it is.

According to him, the Elozino affair is God's way of exposing the wicked, stressing the need for the family to find solace in the sanity the deceased has brought to society.

He said: “The menace has finally been seen for what it is. No murder is acceptable. However, I am most concerned because Elozino was a virtuous girl. She was not picked at a club or party. There is more to the death of Elo. Your consolation should be that she was used by God to fulfill this mission. God has used her to expose the wicked. You must be strong for the family to take care of Elozino’s siblings. Our lawyers are already on it. We shall see to the end of it”.

Comrade Ovuozourie Macaulay, former Delta State SSG, left addressing the mother and siblings of the deceased

Macaulay gave full university scholarship to Miss Onothoghene Ogege, younger sister to the deceased.

Earlier, the deceased mother, Mrs Ogege, thanked Macaulay for the visit and extended the commendation to Isoko Nation for their unity and commitment to justice for her late daughter.

She said the death of Elozino has better unified Isoko stressing the need for Isokos to sustain that unity, “I need your prayers. I thank Isoko Nation and all stakeholders who picked interest on the matter. Isoko has shown me love. Elozino’s death has brought relative unity to Isoko, please let’s build on it. We must not rest on our oars to blurt out this evil”.

“This is the first time I am laughing since the death of Elozino. I almost died this morning. The former police commissioner, Mustapha who is now on transfer has assured me of his support. He said the new commissioner will take over from where he stopped”.

Macaulay was accompanied by Hon. Mike Ogwah, Hon. Fineboy Ebegbare, SSA to Governor (political), Hon. Daniel Tutumor and other political wigs.