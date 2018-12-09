Attempted Assassination On Fr Mbaka : Gov. Umahi wants investigation

The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has expressed great shock over the alleged assassination attempt on the life of the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka and called on security agencies to unravel the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack on the Catholic Priest.

Governor Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the alleged attack on the priest as highest provocation of man against God and called for full scale investigation to unravel those behind the attempted assaination.

He said the attempted assaination of the Catholic priest shows how low men have descended on their inordinate quest for Power and silence the truth and thanked God for saving the life of Fr Mbaka while calling on Inspector General of Police to dispatch a crack team to investigate the alleged attack.

Governor Umahi further warned politicians who are so desperate about 2019 general election to play by the rules while insisting that nobody's political ambition is worth the blood of any citizen, adding that they should know that it is dangerous to touch God's anointed or to do harm to His Prophet.