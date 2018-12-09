Aisha Buhari Lays Foundation Stone for Aisha Orphanage Foundation,Commissions SWOT Foundation, Others (Photos)

The Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned a multi million Free Orphanage Integrated Model School built by SWOT Foundation; a Pet Project of Mrs. Nana Shettima in Maiduguri, Borno state, equipped with all the facilities and amenitie.

The Wife of the President also commissioned the newly constructed ultra modern Fulani/Bororoji Nomadic Model School at the old GRA built by Governor Kashim Shettima for the Fulanis and Bororoji IDPs children with modern facilities and amenities which is the first of it's kind in the north east of Nigeria if not northern Nigeria.

The school has all the modern facilities and amenities with furniture, teachers, hostels or dormitories, dinning halls, instruction materials, assembly hall, offices, classrooms, playing grounds, stand-by generating set, etc.

The First Lady also lay foundation stone for her Pet Project, named Aisha Foundation Orphanage Home at the proposed Mega Orphanage Integrated College Maiduguri which is under construction by the Borno state government located at the former CBN staff quarters which the property was acquired by the state government

She further commissioned the GGSS Yerwa ultra modern block of a storey building classrooms and offices furnished with air conditioners, tiles and pop, furniture, computers, solar energy, water system, stand-by generator and instructional materials.

Mrs. Buhari however, commended Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state for his untiring and continuous support to the people of Borno state, especially, the internally displaced persons (IDPs) and orphans despite the security challenges bedevilling the state.

Aisha Buhari further thanked Governor Kashim Shettima and Mrs. Nana Shettima for their special concern and care to the less privileged, orphans, children and women in the state while commending the governor for always supporting his wife wife in assisting and caring for the orphans, poor and children in the state.

Mrs. Buhari further described the wife of Borno State Governor, Mrs. Nana Shettima as a caring mother who has been a pillar for the orphans, a pillar for the Children and a pillar to women, supporting all activities of women, children and orphans.

She also congratulated Mrs. Nana Shettima for actualizing her dream to see that her Pet Project , "SWOT Foundation Orphanage School", becomes a reality, noting that, its activities and responsibilities to less privileged, poor, orphans, children and women will make great impact on the children and women, particularly, the IDPs orphans.

Mrs. Aisha Buhari also laid the foundation stone for her proposed Foundation Orphanage home as part of her Pet project before commissioning the multi million Mega Block of Classrooms at GGSS Yerwa located along Jos- Kano road Maiduguri which was constructed by Governor Kashim Shettima to boost girl child education and provide a good learning environment for students in schools. Immediately after commissioning the newly built multi million GGSS Yerwa Model Storey Building Classrooms, she departed for Abuja at 6.20 pm from Maiduguri International airport.

In her remarks, the wife of Borno state Governor, Mrs. Nana Shettima pledged to continue to promote all the activities of children and education while thanking her husband, Governor Shettima for always giving her all the necessary support to serve humanity.

She also assured the Wife of President Buhari that with the support of the governor, she will do everything possible to mobilize borno women and eligible voting age children to vote for President Buhari in order to continue with the good work he has started.

MRA. Shettima commended President Buhari for his huge success recorded in security, agriculture, transportation, electricity and solid minerals projects while urging the people to support children education with all seriousness and appealed to teachers in schools to uphold their responsibilities and ensure that curricular activities of children in schools are properly maintained.

Mrs. Shettima however said that education is a fundamental tool for Socio-economic development and plays a vital role in societal development and growth while thanking Governor Shettima for transforming the education sector of the state by way of rehabilitating and reconstructing the schools destroyed by BHTs across the 27 LGAs of the state and building new 28 mega model schools across the LGAs of the state with a view to bridging the gap created by the Boko Haram insurgency in educational sector of the state.

According to her, Governor Shettima has built and equipped model schools and orphanage homes while others are under construction for the orphans and children of the less privileged with conducive learning facilities and environment including air conditioners, recreation facilities, generating sets, tiles, pop, water system, instructional facilities and amenities among others.

She hoped that her Pet project will continue to wax stronger on children's education and development with the support of all the stakeholders including the private sector for spiritual, moral and intellectual development of the children while calling on everybody including the wealthy individuals and corporate organizations to support children education and welfare, especially the orphans in the state.

She thanked Mrs. Buhari for her visit and support to the children and women in Borno state while appreciating the solidarity and concern of the wives of the service chiefs and state governors in her entourage.

Highlights of the events included presentation of awards to Hajiya Aisha Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Kashim Shettima for her relentless efforts and support to the children and orphans. Awards was also extended to the wife of IGP, and service chiefs.