COUP: The Two Cabal Who Govern Nigeria And The Call To All Men To Rise Up!

Nigeria's First lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari has repeated strong allegations she has made in the past, that certain individuals, two or three of them govern her husband-the-president and Nigeria as a whole. [Watch: ]

The implications of this are obviously severe, dangerous and a matter of immediate national importance. We refer to the Nigerian constitution:

"Chapter I, Part I (2) The Federal Republic of Nigeria shall not be governed, nor shall any persons or group of persons take control of the Government of Nigeria or any part thereof, except in accordance with the provisions of this Constitution."

That two or three persons as alleged govern Nigeria is a coup according to the constitution. Confirmed to be true, this is an impeachable offense and it also brings to question the identity and capacity of the president. His physical and mental state must immediately be formally checked.

To imagine that Nigeria's economy, security and development have for the past four years been in the hands of two or three unscrupulous, subversive cabal is frightening to say the least but not what has not been widely recognized.

In my recent article captioned, "Jubril: Why I Am Confused On Buhari’s Identity, As Medical Doctor and Scientific Researcher," I highlighted how the current ruler of Nigeria did not behave according to the reputation of the Buhari of the past who the anticipation of his resumption as head of state, initially caused government workers to sit up and looters to hide their stash and flee Nigeria.

That these unscrupulous two or three men control Buhari's decisions would explain why Buhari shields indicted and implicated corrupt persons like Babachir Lawal, Maina, Obanikoro, CBN's Godwin Emefiele, Ikoyi millions Okes, Dubai properties Buratai etc and covers up scams like NNPC Baru billions (USD), NHIS scam, NEMA scam, Saudi dates-for-IDPs looting, new expanded fuel subsidy scam, new FOREX subsidy scam and too many other malpractices. That Buhari if he is the same person, is being ruled like a puppet is the only explanation for this. People do not lose their integrity and morality in old age, rather as they near their grave, they usually become more astute.

The Identities of the Two or Three Cabal Ruling Nigeria

I think most Nigerians know the two or three men Aisha Buhari boldly raised her repeated alarm over. The usual suspects are no other than Abba Kyari and Mammam Daura. Islamila Funtua could make the third.

Nigeria's assembly should immediately begin processes to protect Nigeria from this coup and colonisation by these unscrupulous cabal. Impeachement proceedings should also commence for the safety of Nigeria and even the person of Muhammadu Buhari himself who should be relived of such a compromising position that affects him in this world and the world to come.

Youth Must Rise Up Against the Cabal

As Aisha Buhari charged, Nigerian youth must rise up against the cabal who have continued to hold the nation down. Aisha Buhari is a Nigerian hero of no equal. She has done what no other Nigerian ever does.

She has held on to a Quranic verse which I love to quote:

"(Quran 4:135) O you who believe! Stand out firmly for justice, as witnesses to Allah, even though it be against yourselves, or your parents, or your kin, be he rich or poor, Allah is a Better Protector to both (than you). So follow not the lusts (of your hearts), lest you may avoid justice, and if you distort your witness or refuse to give it, verily, Allah is Ever Well-Acquainted with what you do."

So where are the men? Is Aisha Buhari the only "man" in Nigeria?

The First lady spoke clearly and concisely telling us that this is an urgent and critical fight for our future and generations yet unborn. She charged Nigerians at home and abroad to join the fight to rescue Nigeria from the cabal – and we know cabal are both those leading Nigeria in the APC and its PDP parent, including Atiku, Buhari's best buddy who put him in power and gave him the notorious Garba Shehu and many of his ministers.

Even APC spokesman Festus Keyamo just last month repeated his advice to Nigerians to get rid of APC and PDP and replace them with something new and better. [Watch Festus: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9BvTLTfhVWU ]

Nigeria Lost Three Years – Aisha

Aisha Buhari told us what we know already that we as a nation have lost three years with the cabal at the helm; that the accomplishments being touted since the past month that it took a whole four years for Nigeria to attain could have been achieved in just one year had the cabal not been in control of our president. Imagine where we would be today if the cabal did not seize our electoral victory and turn Buhari into their puppet?

It is time to give Nigeria a chance. It is time to get rid of both parties owned and controlled by the cabal, PDP and nPDP aka APC. It is time for something new and refreshing, for new generation candidates in all offices, state, senate and presidency. Cabal Must Go! It is time to reclaim Nigeria.

The Cabal have colonized Nigeria!

Aisha is shouting!

I am shouting!

You should be shouting too!

2019 is the chance for Nigeria's youth. #YouthRevolutionNow!

Make a stand!

#IStandToTakeOver

Dr. Perry Brimah, Whatsapp: +234-903-420-3031; +1-929-427-5305; @CabalMustGo; @EveryNigerian; [email protected] ENDS.ng