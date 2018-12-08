President Buhari Congratulates New Emir Of Nasarawa, Ibrahim Jibrin

President Muhammadu Buhari has warmly congratulated the Minister of State for Environment, Alhaji Ibrahim Usman Jibrin on his selection as the new Emir of Nasarawa, in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

A statement issued Friday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity Malam Garba Shehu said the President saluted the people of Nasarawa Emirate and the State Government on the hitch-free exercise which led to the emergence of Alhaji Jibrin as the 13th Emir.

Describing the new First Class traditional ruler as a “wise choice and worthy successor,” President Buhari aversed that Alhaji Jibrin’s impeccable credentials as a distinguished public servant and land expert will be deployed to impact positively on development of his emirate.

“His people will benefit immensely from his wealth of experience in the Ministry of Environment,” the President notes.

While wishing the new emir a successful reign, President Buhari also urged him to build on the legacies of his predecessor and promote peace and unity in the emirate.