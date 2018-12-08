Abubakar Usman Drags APC to Court Over National Publicity Secretary Position

Popular blogger and publisher, Abubakar Sidiq Usman has dragged the All Progressives Congress (APC), to court over its decision to appoint Lanre Isa-Onilu as the substantive National Publicity Secretary of the party.

In a suit with file number FCT/HC/BW/CV/142/18 and filed at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Usman, who contested for the position of National Publicity Secretary of the party in the June 23 National Convention held in Abuja, is asking the court to declare him as the substantive spokesperson of the party following having emerged as runner-up behind Bolaji Abdulahi, the former National Publicity Secretary of the Party.

In the keenly contested election, Bolaji Abdullahi had emerged victorious at the convention, leaving Abubakar Usman, Duro Meseko and Lanre Ossa-Onilu in the second, third and fourth position respectively. But few month after assuming office, Mr Abdullahi resigned the position and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In his place, the National Working Committee of the party appointed Lanre Issa-Onilu as the substantive spokesman despite coming last in the election.

Joined in the case are Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as defendants.

Mr Usman is asking the court to declare whether upon the interpretation of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the 2010 electoral act as amended and guideline for the 2018 National Convention of the party, the party can appoint Lanre Issa-Onilu as the National Publicity Secretary without having been duly elected at a congress of national convention.

He is also asking the court to declare whether upon the interpretation of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, the constitution of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the 2010 electoral act as amended and guideline for the 2018 National Convention of the party and upon the refusal of Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi to continue to take up the position of the National Publicity Secretary, he, having come second in the election should not be the proper person to occupy the office as replacement.

Also contained in the originating summons to the court is a relief of the court declaring that whether Lanre Issa-Onilu having come fourth in the election and upon the refusal of the Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi to continue to take up the position of the National Publicity Secretary of the party should be the proper person to be appointed as replacement for the office.

Mr Usman is therefore asking the court to issue an order directing the defendants, jointly or severally to accord him the recognition, rights, priviledges as the duly elected National Publicity Secretary of the party at the National Convention having come second behind Mallam Bolaji Abdulahi who resigned from the position shortly after assuming office.