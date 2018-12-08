[PHOTOS] The IGP Intelligence Response Team, IRT Hand Over 3 Suspected Yahoo Boyz And Their Charms To EFCC

The IGP Intelligence Response Team, IRT, has handed over Three (3) suspected yahoo boys to The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC )alongside their charms.

The three suspected yahoo boys who were arrested on Tuesday 4th, December, 2018 in Ilesha, Osun State following series of intelligence gathered by the operatives, are between the ages of 22 to 29 and have been identified as Ebenezer Adeniyi Oluwafemi, Kolade Samuel Sogo, and Olwagbenga Majeed Ejikunke.

The suspects who allegedly got involved in different romance scam posing as female foreigners to fleece unsuspecting victims on the social media, had various fetish materials, two laptops, and five different brands of telephones on them.

It was also gathered that several documents containing false pretences, were also recovered from the suspects. Abdulrasheed Bawa head of EFCC’s office in Ibadan who confirmed the arrest of the suspects, said it brought the total number of Advance Fee fraudsters arrested in Ibadan to 40 in the last couple of weeks.