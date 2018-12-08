Ooni To Host African International Art And Craft Festival In America (Photos)

The Arole Oduduwa & Ooni of Ife, South West Nigeria, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II will next week lead hundreds of stakeholders from the art and craft sector to the maidden edition of his

TellAfrica International Art and Craft Festival (TIAF 2018).

This first of its kind festival of art and craft is a three(3)-day international event slated to hold from Friday 14th to Monday 17th December 2018 at two different cities of Baltimore MD and Rockaway NY in the United States of America

Ooni Ogunwusi who Spoke in a Press Statement signed on his behalf by Comrade Moses Olafare, Director of Media & Public Affairs at Ooni's Palace stated that TIAF 2018 is a dedicated avenue aimed at promoting world peace and at the same time ensuring that African art and culture does not go into extinction.

"I remain committed to promoting the world peace and ensuring that the African art and culture does not go into extinction. That's why I came up with this 3-day art and craft festival themed: UNITING THE WORLD WHILE SUSTAINING THE AFRICAN IDENTITY.

We are looking forward to projecting the African culture and arts in a different dimension, missing such an event therefore is not an option especially for those who adore our rich values and culture". Ooni said.

According to him, the focal point of the event is the exhibition of African arts & crafts, dance, drama, music and a heart-warming dinner in honour of the participants from all over tge world.

The statement says the festival commences at the famous BALTIMORE CONVENTION CENTRE, BALTIMORE DOWNTOWN with a colourful opening ceremony with displays from the Ashanti Kingdom, Yoruba and Benin Cultural Troupes among others swiftly followed by the EXHIBITION between 10am and 10pm broken into two sessions.

Day 2 will witness AFRICAN THEMED CHRISTMAS CAROL, AUCTION OF ARTS & CRAFTS AND A DINNER, WITH OONI OF IFE, as

Cultural Display and Exhibition continues at THE PALLADIUM CENTRE 2900 LIBERTY AVENUE, BALTIMORE MD 21215.

While Day 3 will be an AFTER PARTY EVENT in honour of the New-Yorkers and fans of the great monarch.

The CEO of TellAfrica, Gbemisola Bisi-Taiwo who is also the Project Director of TIAF 2018 and her team will on hand to ensure a successful hosting of the event

while the artefacts shall be displayed during festival by the ROYAL CAST MASTERS OF ILE-IFE; The Obalufon Clan led by Victor Badejo, the Ooni of Ife Artefacts by Dr. Prince DrPrince Azk Adekoya II among other artists and sculptors on display.

Signed:

Comrade Yera Olafare,

Director, Media & Public Affairs,

Ooni's Palace