8 December 2018

Cardi B just wore a rainbow wig to her court appearance, cementing her status as the GOAT  

By The Rainbow
  • Judge issues orders of protection against Cardi B in connection with Queens strip club melee

From Cosmopolitan
Today, Cardi B appeared in court for  a fight  in August that earned her assault and reckless endangerment charges. She was released without bail, and she wore a rainbow wig to the hearing in a truly iconic move.

This summer, Cardi  allegedly ordered a hit  on Baddie Gi and Jade-bartenders in a Queens, New York, strip club-because one of them supposedly slept with her husband Offset. According to a source who  spoke with CNN , Cardi was “throwing chairs, bottles and hookahs in the club at 3 a.m.”

Cardi was arrested and charged with assault and reckless endangerment. Today, the judge issued orders of protection for Baddie Gi and Jade, an also told Cardi she’s to have absolutely no contact with either of them, including on social media. She was then released without bail.

Speaking of iconic, not only did Cardi wear a rainbow wig to the appearance, but when she rolled up to a crowd of photographers outside the courthouse, she  reportedly joked , “Am I famous?”

Plus, before she even got there, the news broke that she’d been nominated for  five different Grammys , including album of the year. So yeah! Not a bad day to be Cardi.


