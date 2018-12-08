Mbaka: Catholic secretariat bars priests from political pronouncements

Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria has reminded catholic priests and people of consecrated life under its watch, of the canon law of Catholic Church that discouraged them from active involvement in partisan politics.

Its headquarters in Nigeria reiterated the obligation of Catholic priests as teachers of faith, morals and most importantly, education of faithful on their role in the political life of Nigeria.

The reaction was, perhaps, necessitated by the recent altercation between Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka and the vice presidential candidate of Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, at the former's adoration ground in Enugu.

CSN Secretary General, Rev. Fr. Ralph Madu, told journalists at a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, that Catholic Church was disappointed with the altercation and had asked appropriate authorities to take necessary action.

He said: “While we are sure that Enugu Catholic Diocese where Fr. Mbaka is incardinated has or taking appropriate measures on the reported incident, we wish to categorically reiterate that no Catholic Priest is permitted to be involved in partisan politics in accordance with the

“All liturgical ceremonies must never be used as an occasion for campaigns ahead of 2019 political activities. Catholic Church remains apolitical and would never support or subscribe to any political party.

“Our concern is for peaceful election process seen to be free, fair, credible and just, and a democratic governance that would herald peace, justice, equity, development and religious freedom for the common good.”

Daily Sun