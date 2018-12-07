NSCDC secures conviction of vandal at Ile-Ife magistrate court

A 28-years-old man, Oguntade Segun has been convicted and sentenced to six months imprisonment for stealing armoured cables from a 500 KVA transformer.

The convict who lives at Fasina area in Ile-Ife was arrested on 3rd of August, 2018 while committing the crime at Omo-West, Ondo road, Ile-Ife.

He was arrested by men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with the support of the community people.

When he was arraigned in court by NSCDC, Oguntade pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and he was remanded in prison.

At the his trial yesterday, Oguntade changed his plea from not guilty and admitted that he was guilty of the charges against him.

In his ruling, Magistrate M.O Olatunji said the convicted the accused person and sentenced him to six month imprisonment.