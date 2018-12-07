We have rescued 4 Kidnapped Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH) staff -Police 

The Osun state State Police Command today said that four staff of Osun State College of Technology (OSCOTECH) kidnapped by some Fulani herdsmen have been rescued.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Folashade Odoro told The Nigerian Voice that the college staff were rescued and reunited with their families.

It would be recalled that 9 staff of the college were abducted by the kidnappers when they were returning from work.

The kidnappers killed one of the college staff on the spot and shot one of the policemen who was trying to rescue the college staff.

Odoro in a statement made available to The Nigerian Voice said "the remaining victims have been released and reunited with their families efforts is being intensified to get the hoodlums apprehended".