Fears Buhari Admin Will Steal Them Again As Saudi Donates 140,468 Bags of Food Items For IDPs

Following the new donation of 140,468 Bags of food Items To IDPs In Borno and Yobe state by the Saudi government, Nigerians are afraid that the yet to be exposed and punished staff of the Buhari administration who stole the donated dates in 2017 will again make away with the latest donations.

Thursday it was announced the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, donated 140,468 bags of food items to displaced victims of Boko Haram in Borno and Yobe states.

However as PremiumTimes noted in its May 2018 article captioned “One year after Nigerian officials diverted dates donated by Saudi Arabia, no culprit identified, punished:”

“A year after about 200 tonnes of date donated by Saudi Arabia to poor Nigerians were diverted to the open market, the Nigerian government is yet to identify the culprits.

“The dates were donated by Saudi Arabia for last year’s Ramadan fast for free distribution to persons displaced by Boko Haram as well as mosques where they could have been assessed freely by fasting Muslims.”

Nigeria’s Emergency Management Board has come under much public and official critique and indictment lately as the board has been accused of looting and diverting millions of dollars in relief money and materials.

Donated items have on several occasions been seen sold in markets as PremiumTimes noted.

“After the donation and arrival of the dates, it was discovered that they were not distributed as instructed, but were instead sold on the streets for profit in some parts of Abuja and Borno State.”

There is no way to predict how much if any of the latest donated items will reach the hands of the displaced victims of Boko Haram who keep being robbed by the current administration with perpetrators never being brought to book.

It is recollected that former Secretary general of the federation, Babachir Lawal was exposed to have robbed the same displaced persons of millions of dollars. However over a year after he is yet to be locked up and continues to live large and free enjoying immunity with the loot.

