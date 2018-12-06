18 Imo State lawmakers And Speaker dump APC, PDP; join Okorocha’s in-law in AA

Nineteen out of the 27 lawmakers of the Imo State House of Assembly have joined the Action Alliance, AA, denouncing their memberships of the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party respectively.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, announced this while during plenary on Thursday evening.

He also announced that he had joined his colleagues in the AA.

Reading the defection notice, Ihim said the defection notice was dated November 7.

The former PDP lawmakers were Ken Agbim, Bruno Ukoha and Mike Iheanatu.

Apart from the Speaker, the former APC lawmakers who joined AA are Ikechukwu Amuka, Authur Egwim, Uju Onwudiwe, Uche Ejiogu, Ngozi Obiefule, Lugard Osuji, Lloyd Chukwuemeka and Victor Onyewuchi.

Others were Chinedu Offor, Kennedy Ibe, Lawman Duruji, Max Odunze, Henry Ezediaro, and Obinna Egu

Speaking after the notice of defection was read, one of the defectors, Amuka, a former member of APC, accused the national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole of “collaborating.”