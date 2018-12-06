Troops Neutralize Boko Haram Terrorist And Recover Weapons

Troops of 117 Battalion, 28 Task Force Brigade, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with some members of Civilian Joint Task Force, following a report on the presence of suspected Boko Haram terrorists in a hideout, embarked on fighting patrol along Yachida, Korongelen, Bombula and Forfor axis, Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State, Tuesday 4th December 2018.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka, Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations Thursday in a statement said the Troops came in contact with the terrorists and engaged them at Forfor village.

During the encounter, one of the Boko Haram terrorists was neutralized, two were arrested, while several other terrorists fled with gunshot wounds. The gallant patrol team recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, 21 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition, a 36 Hand Grenade, magazine pouch and a Motorcycle.

Unfortunately, two soldiers sustained injuries and have since been evacuated to 28 Task Force Brigade Field Ambulance for medical attention.