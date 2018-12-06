Igbo Bu Igbo Inauguration: Be Resilient in your Pursuit of Igbo Agenda - Nebo

The Igbo Bu Igbo Sociocultural Foundation was formally inaugurated in Enugu on Saturday, December 1, 2018, in an atmosphere of rich cultural displays and camaraderie among different Igbo groups and leaders who graced the occasion from home and abroad.

Inaugurating the body which has since become one of the leading voices in constructively defending and promoting the Igbo cause both locally and internationally, Venerable Prof Chinedu Nebo, Nigeria’s former Minister of Power and former Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, thanked the Group for their laudable achievements so far within the short period they have been in existence while also charging them not to rest on their laurels but remain resilient in their continued pursuit of the Igbo agenda. He reminded them that although their blueprint shows that they have given themselves a tall order, they should not lose faith but look unto God who has more than enough capacity to imbue them with the wisdom and strength they need to achieve their lofty goals for the Igbo nation.

In his goodwill message, Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman Board of Trustees of Igbo Bu Igbo said, “I led the formation of this association on the basis of my conviction that Ndigbo must stand strong together. Today, I am happy that my vision and that of those I convinced to join me in the realization of this goal has been transformed into concrete reality and the Igbo Bu Igbo dream is materializing to the glory of God.”

Among other things, he further said. “I sincerely retain the belief that Igbo Bu Igbo will lead a paradigm shift from the norm as well as promote a leadership dedicated to patriotism and service to the sustenance and relevance of the Igbo dream and legacy. By identifying with the movement, the Igbo will find a trump card to play at the game table”.

Responding, Chancellor of the Group, Law Mefor PhD, thanked all the Igbo leaders who found the inaugurated executive worthy of championing the cause of the Igbo people worldwide promising that, although the challenges ahead are mountainous, they are not insurmountable and that he and his colleagues in the Executive Council will not fail the people.

Among those formally inaugurated are Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman, BOT, Dr Law Mefor, Chancellor, Mr Chigozie Gerald Udogu, Deputy Chancellor, Mazi Chidi Omeje, Secretary, Amb Uche Okeke, Chairman Council of Elders, Chief Ifeanyi Metu, Financial Secretary, Chie Sir Jude Ndukwe KSJI, Publicity Secretary, Chief Dr Bibian Okereafor LSM, Member, Dr Ugwuoke Oscar Ejike, Member, Ifeanyi Maduka, Member, and Ms Ebere Jane Ulelu, Member.

The executive council had earlier presented to the public its constitution and blueprint which it tagged: “A Blueprint for Alaigbo development”.

Prof Obasi Igwe delivered the keynote address on the theme of the occasion: “Ndigbo, Yesterday and Tomorrow” while Prof Emeka Nwabueze spoke on the topic “Sociocultural and Political Evolution of Ndigbo”; Dr Amaechi M. Ofomata delivered his own paper on: “Rethinking the Igbo Phenomenon for Sustainable Commerce, Industrialisation and Security of Igbo land” just as Ambassador Dr Umunna H. Orjiako spoke on the topic: “Are the Igbos Loved or Hated? Perception of Ndigbo by others”.