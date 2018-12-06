CPJ to release annual list of journalists imprisoned worldwide

New York, December 6, 2018--The Committee to Protect Journalists will release its annual census of journalists imprisoned worldwide on December 13, 2018.

The census lists journalists imprisoned as of midnight on December 1, 2018, and indicates the country where held, charge, and medium of work for each imprisoned journalist. It does not include the many journalists who were imprisoned during the year but released prior to December 1.

WHAT: Yearly census of imprisoned journalists

WHEN: December 13, 2018, 12.01 A.M. EST

WHERE: www.cpj.org