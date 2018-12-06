4 Producers Of Fake Dettol, Air Wick Arrested By Police In Lagos

The police yesterday paraded four men described as specialists in adulterating Dettol disinfectants and Air Wick fragrance.

Francis Ume, 32, Chidubem Achezie, 44, Peter Ume, 44 and Jacob Ejike, 41, were arrested following a tip-off by some residents of Okokomaiko in Ojo.

It was gathered that the residents had contacted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Okokomaiko, Aliyu Lukman, who mobilised his men to the suspects’ hideout.

Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal, who paraded them at the command headquarters in Ikeja, said a truck loaded with cartons of Dettol antiseptic and Airwick air freshner valued at over N7 million were recovered from them.

He said the command would continue to fish out adulterators of products, regardless of their hideout.

Edgal said: “The suspects were arrested in a room where they manufacture the products and take them to the market. So you can imagine when such products are bought and used, especially for medical purpose and they do not work. Consumers will just feel the original company manufacturing the products has reduced their efficacy, not knowing they are fake.

“Everybody must be vigilant, especially when buying products. Manufacturers always advise buyers to look out for certain trademarks, but because buyers are always in a hurry, they do not look for National Agency for Food Drug and Administration Control (NAFDAC) approval. They just buy it, not knowing it is fake.”

Ume said he was only hired to seal the products. He refused to mention who contracted him.

Achezie said he did not know the gang was involved in such illegality, claiming that he was squatting at the room because of accommodation problems.