Over 250 Hectares of Rice Farmlands in Borno Set Ablaze By Boko Haram Insurgents .. Community Urges FG to Support Victims

The Chairman, Rice Processors Sellers Association, Zabarmari, Borno State , Alhaji Hassan Muhammed has said that over 250 hectares of rice farmlands was set ablaze by boko haram insurgents in Jere LGA of Borno state during the insurgency.

He also lamented that so far, the framers affected by the fire disaster have not received any support from the local or state government so far.

Alhaji Hassan however solicited for assistance and support to the farmers who were affected from the government and wealthy individuals as well as NGOs and corporate organizations.

He also described the loss as enormous and appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the farmers.

“We don’t know why we deserve this from Boko Haram. After we have harvested the rice, only for us to come to convey it to our respective homes but when we got to the farms we found they have burnt down everything.

“We cultivated about 250 hectares of land.. We don’t have any means of livelihood aside from rice farming, everyone knows this community only relies on rice farming,” he said adding that he harvested 150 bags of rice last year and was expecting 200 bags this year.

“Despite the killing of our colleagues four months ago we continued with our farming. We are just disappointed that at the final stage we were met with this loss.

“Now we don’t have any hope again all our labours has been burnt down in just a night, how are we going to feed and carter for the needs of our families?” Hassan said.

The Ward Head (Bulama) of the Zabarmari community, Bulama Awwal Hassan, said the Boko haram insurgents setting their farmlands on fire was an act of wickedness and inhumility.

“We are perplexed, we lack words to described the sad incident. The insurgents burnt down the rice farmlands of the entire community, this is worrisome.

“We are calling on federal government to come and assist us, the state government can’t do it alone, it is massive loss. We sincerely need urgent assistance,” Bulama said.