Delta NYSC Camp Receive More Attention From State Government

The Delta State Government has reiterated its commitment to transform the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), orientation camp in the state into a model one in the country.

The state governor, Mr Ifeanyi Okowa, disclosed this Wednesday during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream 11 orientation course.

Okowa said that in response to his administration’s commitment to making the NYSC orientation camp a model, he had personally visited the camp recently to assess its facilities.

The governor was represented by the State Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr Jude Sinebe.

He said that the contractors were back to site, adding that those earlier on site had quicken their pace of work to ensure completion within the date set for them.

He promised the corps members that those coming after them would be having their own orientation course in a more conducive environment, stressing that one of the areas the orientation course laid emphasis on was the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneur Development (SAED).

The governor said that the corps members had received training on skills of their choices during the orientation period and it was expected that they would leverage on their exposure.

He implored them to attach themselves to their post-camp SAED facilitators as this would really give them the opportunity to be financially independent, and be employers of labour through job creation.

He said that they would also have the joy of escaping the burden of unemployment, noting that his administration had provided opportunities and support that would make the NYSC SAED efforts yield positive results for corps members.

Okowa, therefore, implored them to quickly grab the “once-in-a-life-time” opportunity and create avenues of survival for themselves.

Earlier, the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Benjamin Omotade, said that the orientation course was the sixth for the year that commenced in less than 72 hours after the passing out of Stream 1.

Omotade said that the last three weeks had been full of activities designed to change the orientations of corps members and make them imbibe ideals of nation building and loyal service to their fatherland.

He expressed his gratitude to Okowa for the support his administration had been given to the scheme in the state.

Omotade said that the visit of the governor was still fresh in their memories and he was convinced that it was a sure sign of better things to happen in the camp.

He assured the state government of the management’s loyalty and readiness to continue to support government’s policies through NYSC operations in Delta.

Highlight of the closing ceremony was the presentation of a pencil portrait to the NYSC state coordinator by a serving corps member, Promise Nwachukwu.

Nwachukwu said that he was spurred to present the portrait because he appreciated the way and manner the corps members were being handled, saying that he saw a father in the state coordinator who was a detribalized Nigerian.

The corps member said that the state coordinator was always responding swiftly to all members’ needs in camp.