Amaka Care Foundation Provides Free Medicare, Succor To Less Privileged

Following the old-century dictum that he who touches life waters hope, over 500 people have again received free medical treatment and succor from Apostle Amaka Care Foundation, one of the most kindhearted philanthropic foundations in the south-eastern Nigeria.

This was dosed out in a glamorous event organized to this effect and to celebrate the birthday of the host.

Speaking at the event which took place in Ojoto, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State; Bishop E.C. Obiora of Life of Faith Gospel Assembly Ministry described the kind gesture as a good and examplary move which ought to be encouraged and emulated as it was the heat beat of Christ to give hope to mankind, particularly the less-privileged and the downtrodden.

He lamented the rueful state of Nigeria's economy, which he said has aggravated and impinged more on the welfare of the masses, most especially the less privileged; and thus called for the emulation and sustenance of such philanthropic program, which is aimed at helping and reviving the hope of the hopeless masses.

In their separate speeches, the presiding bishop of the Rock of Fire Global Ministry Inc. who is also the International President of Anambra Indigenous Pentecostal Ministries Association, Bishop Dr. Mike U. Chukwudum, and Bishop Edith Ezenekwe of the Brethren Gathering Ministry, viewed the posture as a practice of pure religion which they said was very rare in our society today.

They re-echoed the clarion call for Christians, stakeholders and in fact everybody to remember and help the less-privileged who are suffering awfully in different parts of the country, even as they also encouraged and charged the needy to trust and remain steadfast in God who they said had not forgotten nor abandoned them. The bishops further eulogized and prayed God for more blessings upon the host of the event, who, according to them, understood what it means to remember and help others with the little she has, believing that every good thing comes from God.

Earlier in her speech, the host of the program and founder of the Apostle Amaka Care Foundation, Apostle Amaka Akigwe said the primary rationale behind the kind gesture was to awaken and water the hope of the less-privileged, both emotionally, physically, spiritually and otherwise being a vision and a mission God gave her years back, and on which she has been building each year.

Enumerating different programs she had held in the past, the Alor born Apostle confessed that she had been in the pursuit for years, provided succor to people in various ways and hoped to take it higher subsequently, even as she solicited support from government and private individuals to enable her sustain this gesture and build an orphanage in Idemili South council area, as there is no single orphanage in the entire local government.

Among others, the event had in attendance, the traditional ruler of Alor, H.R.H. Igwe Mark-Anthony Okonkwo, as well as over 500 attendees and beneficiaries drawn from the seven communities that make up the Idemili South Local Government Area and beyond.

The high points of the event were the administration of free health services and medicines to the less privileged, cutting of the host's birthday cake as well as distribution of other gifts and material items to the widows, orphans and other beneficiaries from the seven communities of: Akwaukwu, Alor, Awka-Etiti, Nnobi, Nnokwa, Oba and Ojoto.