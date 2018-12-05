Gunmen kill poly staff, shot policeman

There was a palpable tension in Esa-Oke in Obokun Local Government area of Osun State as some unidentified gunmen kidnapped five staff of the polytechnic in the town and killed one of them.

In a chat with The Nigerian Voice, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed the incident and assured that policemen are closing in on the kidnappers.

According to him, "We are on the trail of the kidnappers and we are closing in on them. We have condoned off the whole area. Therefore, there is no way the kidnappers can escape."

CP Adeoye confirmed the death of one of the College staff and four others that are in captive. He also confirmed that one of his policemen that was shot by the kidnappers was taken to hospital to save his life.

The kidnapped staff are Mr Olaleye Olalekan (Bus. Admin. Department); Adeyeoluwa Bankole (HOD Civil Engineering); Dr Jesuola Ajibola (Director Ventures); 4. Adenreti Chukwu (Secretary to Civil Engineering Department); Olaniyi Emmanuel Temitope (Registry staff member and Rachael Onyinocha Akinboboye, (OSCOTECH Microfinance Bank)