Between Prophet T.b. Joshua, Dr. Sunday Adelaja And A Young Lady Called Bisola Hephzi-bah Johnson. 

I just finished reading a book titled "The T.B. Joshua I Know: Deception Of The Age Unmasked" by one Bisola Hephzi-bah Johnson.

I am an avid reader and it took me just a few hours to read it.

After much thought I have come to the conclusion that the book is fit for only one of two places: either the dustbin or the garbage dump.

I say this because apart from the fact that it is a good example of what can best be described as a scandalous, mindnumbing and delusionary catalogue of disjointed verbiage and a horrific compilation of unsubstantiated and baseless allegations, it is also one of the most hideous, slanderous, ucharitable, wicked, callous and evil submissions that I have ever read in my entire life.

Written by a bitter and twisted soul who claims to be a God-fearing evangelist and yet who has attempted to pass off falsehood and fabrication for truth, I would urge Prophet T.B. Joshua and his SCOAN Church to sue her for libel and defamation of character.

Attempting to discredit sefless and genuine men of God is nothing new. It has happened from the beginning of time and through the ages and it will continue to happen till the end of time.

Yet at the end of the day those that choose that perfidious and heartless course always fail and end up in shame and utter destruction.

The case of this lady author shall be no different because regardless of her attempt to discredit him, T.B. Joshua and his ministry continues to flourish and go from strength to strength.

I am not surprised that other men of God, like the Ukraine-based Pastor (Dr.) Sunday Adelaja, would endorse and support the author and those that share her views as reflected in the foreward of the book because there is a whole load of envy in the Church.

This is especially so given the fact that Joshua appears to attract a far larger followership from all over the world and enjoys far more respect in the international community than Adelaja who, despite his massive following in the Ukraine, has not made the impact he would have loved to make in Nigeria and throughout the rest of the world.

To make matters worse I have been reliably informed that the author was commissoned and the production and publication of the book paid for by Adelaja. This may or may not be true but one thing is clear: it was a pretty effective and no-holds barred hatchet job which has been unleashed on the internet for the entire world to see.

It has one objective and one objective alone: to inflict as much damage to the reputation and ministry of the object of the author's hate as possible. This is wickedness of the highest order and an attack on the entire body of Christ simply because, in my view, an attack against one is an attack against all.

It is made all the worst by the fact that Adelaja did not limit his criticisms to T.B. Joshua and SCOAN alone but went as far as to indict virtually all the Churches in Nigeria by writing that the atrocities that he has accused T.B. Joshua of goes on in "virtually all churches in Nigeria and Africa". This is hogwash. It is a lie. It is wicked. It is evil.

The overwhelming majority of Nigerian Churches and men and women of God are doing a great job under difficult conditions and Adeaja knows this. There are a few bad eggs but to suggest that the majority of them are devil worshippers, crooks, sex maniacs, women and child-molesters and charlartans is not only unfair but also down right irresponsible.

Is it Pastor Adeboye's Redeeed Church of God that he is referring to in this way? Or is it Bishop David Oyedipo's Winners Chapel? Or is it Dr. Daniel Olukoya's Mountain of Fire? Or is it Pastor David Ibiyeomie's Salvation Ministries? Or is it Pastor Paul Enenche's Dunamis? Or is it Apostle Johnson Suleiman's Omega Fire Ministries?

Or is it Bishop Okonkwo's TREM? Or is it Dr. B.O. Ezekiel's CPM? Or is Pastor Paul Adefarasin's House On The Rock? Or is it Pastor Tunde Bakare's Latter Reign Assembly? Or is it Pastor Matthew Ashiomolowo's KICC? Or is it Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's Christ Embassy?

Or is it Pastor Wale Adefarasin's Guiding Light Assembly? Or is it Pastor Tony Rapu's This Present House? Or is it Sam Adeyemi's Day Star Ministries? Or is it Archbishop Nichlas Duncan-Williams' Action Faith Ministries? Or is it the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa's Church of God Mission? Or is Apostle Emmanuel Kure's Throneroom Trust Ministries? Or is it Archbishop John Praise's Dominion Chapel International?

Or is Ituah Ighodalo's Trinity House? Or is it Bishop El Buba's Outreach Ministries International? Or is it Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere's OPM? Or is it the Baptist Church, ECWA, CAC, the Methodist Church, the Anglican Church or the Catholic Church in Nigeria?

I really do wonder! Which are the exceptions and which are the rule? To indict virtually every Church and every man and woman of God in Nigeria and indeed Africa all the way from the comfort of his plushy Church in Kiev, Ukraine is insulting and it is wrong.

Has Dr. Sunday Adelaja forgotten that he is a Nigerian as well? Has he no self-respect and dignity? Has he no sense of patriotism? Is this his way of endearing himself to his near all-white congregation and the Ukranian authorities?

I do not want to get into Church politics or fuel the petty rivalries of our reverred men of God so I will go no further than that on Adelaja.

What I will say however is that T.B. Joshua is my friend and I can vouch for him any day, any time. Despite the fact that, like me, he is misunderstood by many and much-maligned, I have no hesitation in saying that he is a kind-hearted, humble, compassionate, selfless, disciplined and profoundly good man.

He is also a powerful, gifted, dedicated and generous servant of the Living God who has saved many lives, who has brought hope and strength to many lost causes and souls and who is worthy of our honor and respect.

Contrary to the author's claims, he is not evil, he does not sleep with members of his congregation, he does not dabble in the occult, he is not a charlartan, he is not a hypnotist and he is not a servant of satan.

My prayer is that God forgives the author for her outrageous and slanderous submissions and that she finds peace. I pray that she is delivered from what can only be described as her bitter, evil and tormented soul.

I pray that she retraces her steps, desists from yielding herself to usage by malevolent and evil spirits and that she stops playing the role that the Holy Bible so graphically and aptly describes as that of "the accuser of the bretheren".

I have no doubt that she needs deliverance and judging from Sunday Adelaja's equally slanderous, perfidious and insidious contribution as reflected in the foreward of the book, she is clearly not the only one that does so. May God forgive them both.

As for my dear friend and brother Prophet T.B. Joshua I have little doubt that he shall continue to go from strength to strength regardless of the efforts of his numerous accusers and detractors to pull him down. I say this because I know that God is with him.