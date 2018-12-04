Groups Commend Apc Candidate For Providing Incentives To Communities Of Askira -uba/hawul Federal Constituency In Borno

Various Concerned Groups under the umbrella of 'Home Based Stakeholders' led by a Leader, Mr. James Silo Uba have commended the foresight of Dr. Haruna Mshelia, a Candidate on the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for Askira-Uba/Hawul Federal Constituency in Borno state in the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Dr. Mshelia was the immediate past Commissioner of Health in the state, but had to heed to the clarion call from his people to vie for the House of Representatives on the platform of the ruling party, to ensure inclusive and purposeful leadership, that many believed were parts of his attributes.

The group specifically said, they would leave no stone unturned to rally round Dr. Mshelia to emerge victorious in the polls, considering his immense contributions in uplifting the living condition of his people at the grassroots, irrespective of political or ethnic considerations.

Silo stated this when the hopeful federal House of Representative Lawmaker visited the constituency to express his appreciation for the mandate he had received from the people and delegates who massively voted for him, where he emerged victorious in the peaceful, free and fair indirect primary elections recently held in the state.

Silo while addressing supporters of the ruling APC and the good people of the constituency thanked Dr Mshelia for the thank you tour and other incentives to different groups across the constituency.

He pointed out that Mshelia has personally worked harder to earn his victory and yet he is the first among the successful aspirants that deem it fit and appropriate to show his appreciation to the electorates, by not only paying visit, but donating incentives that would better the lives of their Members.

During the visits, Dr. Mshelia had the opportunity to address the party executives at both the wards and councils level, especially the people who actually voted him, and therefore solicited the support and cooperation from all and sundry before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

He pledged that he would right the wrong in provision of portable drinking water, healthcare, youth/women empowerment, education, vocational skills among other dividends of democracy to the people of the constituency if elected.

While in Hawul Council Area, Dr. Mshelia also donated three sets of 300KVA transformers to communities boost the power general in the area.