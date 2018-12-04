Kano block and concrete makers hail BUA Cement quality

The Chairman, Kano State Block Moulders Association, Umar Musa has commended BUA Cement for its sustained production of quality cement to meet required demands of the blockmaking industry. The blockmakers gave the thumbs up to BUA Cement at the its regional Stakeholders Workshop tagged "Optimizing cement usage to achieve better quality and yields of Blocks" in Kano State.

The One-day workshop organized by BUA Obu Cement in collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) harps on training block makers on the best practices to deploy in the production of standard blocks and concrete which when used, can prevent building collapse and aid in better building practices.

L-R: Quality Control Manager, BUA Obu Cement, Adeyinka Adesola; Chairman, Kano State Block Moulders Association, Umar Musa; Regional Manager, BUA Obu Cement, Yahuza Salisu; Head of Training, ITF, Dauda Lawal; General Manager Sales, BUA Obu Cement, Nasiru Ladan; and Unit Head Civil/Building Department, SON, Engr Musa Bauchi at the Concrete and Blockmaking Stakeholders workshop held on Tuesday in Kano State and organised by BUA Cement.

Speaking at the workshop, the Chairman, Kano Block Makers Association, Umar Musa said, "BUA Cement is quality cement that can be used to mould any type of block. It has so many requirements needed from any cement - in terms of strength, colour and quality. And it also gives us more blocks per bag.

“We are happy that BUA Cement came to train us on new techniques in block making and we know that this event will further strengthen the existing relationship between the company and block moulders". Umar added.

Present at the workshop were: Head of Training, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Dauda Lawal; Unit Head, Civil/Building Department, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) Engineer Musa Bauchi; and Quality Control Manager, BUA Obu Cement, Adeyinka Adesola.