Army Council Approves The Promotion Of Senior Officers

The Army Council has approved the promotion of some senior officers of the Nigerian Army to the ranks of Major Generals, Brigadier Generals, Colonels and a Lieutenant Colonel, respectively.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Director Army Public Relations said in a statement Monday that a breakdown of those that benefited from the promotion shows that 29 Brigadier Generals were promoted to the rank of Major Generals, 95 Colonels to Brigadier Generals, 106 Lieutenant Colonels to Colonels and one Major to Lieutenant Colonel, respectively.

Among those promoted to the rank of Major General are, Brigadier General TOB Ademola, Nigeria Defence Attaché to China, Brigadier KO Ogundele, Director Coordination at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Brigadier General ON Ugo, Brigadier General AO Uthman, Brigadier General M Bashir and Brigadier General MM Mshelia.

Others include Brigadier General US Mohammed, Brigadier General IO Ehiorobo, Brigadier General CG Musa, Brigadier General CO Ofoche, Brigadier General DH Alli-Keffi, Brigadier General A Kigbu, Brigadier General YI Shalangwa, Director Army Legal Service and Brigadier General SA Kazaure, Director General National Youth Service Corps, amongst others.

Those promoted to the rank of Brigadier Generals include Colonel AA Ayanuga, Colonel SC Ogbuanya, Colonel FO Ilodibia, Colonel EF Oyinlola, Colonel SO Oloyede, Colonel S Kawugana, Colonel FG Dimlong, Colonel OK Falade, Colonel IZ Ohiaka, Colonel CS Okafor, Colonel A Yellow-Duke, Colonel MA Etsu-Ndagi, Colonel AM Alechenu, Colonel Y Yahaya and Colonel IG Lassa. Others include Colonel PAO Okoye, Colonel AO Oyelade, Colonel MLD Saraso, Colonel VE Emah, Colonel RI Odi, Colonel WD Nasiru, Colonel LA Jimoh, Colonel AP Ahmadu, Colonel QA Ahmed and Colonels JS Sura, amongst others.

Similarly, Lieutenant Colonels CA Magaji, AA Bello, CE Ugworji, CY Ufurumazi, K Imam, CE Aniorha, MC Akin-Ojo, KO Kalu, AY Emakoma, MA Dogo, MG Udotong, BA Adeshina and I Sadiq, were promoted to the rank of Colonels. Others promoted Colonels include NC Achikasim, BI George, YD Ishaku, EA Otseh and SB Salisu, amongst others. While Major UA Musa is promoted Lieutenant Colonel.

The approval of the promotion by the Army Council for the senior officers today, is the last for the year.

The promotion exercise is expected to re-energise the beneficiaries towards the discharge of their tasks and responsibilities.