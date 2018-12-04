Delta Police Command Faced With Ritual Killings, Arms Proliferation, Others

The Delta State Police Command has revealed that its major challenge borders on ritual killings, proliferation of arms, cultism, including cases of homicides and murders.

The revelation was made Monday at the Command, where a new Commissioner of Police, CP Anthony Michael Ogbizi took over the guard from CP Muhammad Mustafa, who is billed to move to Ebonyi State.

At the signing of the official handover note, CP Mustafa acknowledged that CP Ogbizi had been a friend from inception, as both were enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force, same day on 2nd February 1986, stayed in the same hostel and posted to the same operation's base at FCT Abuja.

The outgoing Commissioner who affirmed he had taken time to brief the new CP on the successes recorded by the Command under his watch; wished him well and solicited the support and cooperation of the officers and men, including the rank and file for him to succeed.

He also thanked the Delta State Government and the media for their supports in ensuring his success at various points of operation and administration.

Meanwhile, the incoming 17th Commissioner of Police in Delta, CP Anthony Michael Ogbizi corroborated the background relationship as narrated by CP Mustafa, adding that they had come a long way in the journey of policing.

According to him, “I will continue where the CP Mustafa had stopped; we do not change the working system here. This taking over will reflect the synergy I hope to enjoy here too”.

Ogbizi confirmed being briefed of the security challenges in Delta. He posited that he was ready to rally round his team to face headlong the ritual killings, proliferation of arms, robbery, cultism, homicides and murders as the real serious crimes at the front burner, based on the realities before him.

“I am also aware the outgoing Commissioner of Police had adopted some measures to curb the menace. This we will follow vigorously.

“We need the cooperation of all to succeed - my officers, press and all other stakeholders. The media in particular; help us to take the message to all, even to the grassroots that police is a friend to all.

“The Police under my command is ever ready to professionally man the society ahead of the forthcoming election. There won't be cause to be afraid, we will work in synergy. There will be security beef up across the state. Of course, being an election, every police man is expected to be mobilized for the election”, the new CP said.

Moreover, the Command's PPRO, DSP Andrew Aniamaka had wished the outgoing Commissioner of Police, CP Mustafa success in his new place of primary assignment, maintaining that the CP served Delta State with every sense of responsibility and professionalism.

He also called on all and sundry, to support the new CP Anthony Ogbizi to make his own impact to bear in Delta, charging the media, to extend same hand of fellowship to the new CP, in the interest of cordiality and working synergy.