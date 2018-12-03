AHRC Observes the International Day of Persons with Disabilities:

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation, parents and the rest of the world in celebrating and observing the 26th Anniversary of International Day of Persons with Disabilities that falls today, Dec 3rd as declared by on 1992 United Nations General Assembly Resolution 47/3.

This annual celebration is an occasion to focus on issues that affect people with disabilities worldwide. This year's theme is "Empowering persons with disabilities and ensuring inclusiveness and equality." The observance of this day is intended to promote understanding of disability issues and mobilize support for the dignity, rights and well-being of persons with disabilities.

The rights of the disabled are human rights. Every disabled person should be provided with the opportunity to participate fully in society. AHRC affirms that people with disabilities are entitled to equal rights and equal opportunities. It is unfortunate that biases and prejudices continue to be obstacles that the people with disability face. Awareness and education are instrumental in helping the whole society live up to its potential.

"No human being is perfect," said Imad Hamad AHRC Executive Director. "It is the mark of a just society that people with various levels of ability are accepted, accommodated and provided with the opportunity to thrive," concluded Hamad.