Jobless man beats wife to death for disrespecting him

A 38 year old man, Shina Kasali has beaten his wife Sofiat Kasali to death for disrespecting him because he was jobless.

Shina who lives in Abosule area of Agbado in Ifo local government area of Ogun state said his wife was humiliating him because he has no job.

Shina's neighbors, Tunde Babatunde said the suspect and the deceased had a minor disagreement in their apparent as usual.

Tunde said the argument led to scuffle between the couple consequent upon which the suspect beat the deceased to coma and she finally gave up the ghost on the way to hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ogun State Police Command, Oyeyemi Abimbola confirmed the incident

The PPRO told The Nigerian Voice that "Upon the report, the DPO Agbado Division CSP Olatunji Omonijo quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was apprehended."

"On interrogation, the suspect claimed to be butcher and that he has been out of job for some months now and the wife was taking advantage of his situation to disrespect him."

The suspect explained that he was sitting down outside when his late wife accused him of looking into the private part of a prostitute who sat at opposite direction that his wife started embarrassing him again.

Meanwhile, the corpse of the woman has been deposited at Ifo general hospital morgue for post mortem investigation.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ahmed Iliyasu ordered the immediate transfer of the case to homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation.