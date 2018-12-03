International Crisis Group's Global Overview Of Nigeria For December 2018

Ahead of Feb 2019 elections, Boko Haram (BH), especially Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction, stepped up attacks on security forces and civilians in north east and security forces reported over 135 bandits and militia men killed in north west and Middle Belt. About 25 gunmen 14 Nov attacked rally of opposition People’s Democratic Party in Ipo, Rivers state, several reportedly wounded.

BH 14 Nov attacked Mammanti village, killing one villager; 16 Nov attacked Kekeno village, number of casualties unknown; 17 Nov attacked army base in Mainok, killing one soldier; ISWAP 18 Nov attacked army base in Matele, reportedly killing at least 43 soldiers including commander (army 28 Nov said 23 soldiers killed); BH same day attacked army base in Gajiram, casualties unknown; 19 Nov killed nine farmers and abducted twelve others outside Mammanti village.

ISWAP 27 Nov attacked military base in Cross-Kauwa, three soldiers reportedly killed; 29 Nov attacked army near Gamboru, reportedly killing eight soldiers; ISWAP 30 Nov attacked military in Arege village, killing at least one soldier. Military 18 Nov said it had killed ISWAP’s spokesman Ahmed Saleh, also known as Baban Hassan. Army 17 Nov said it had identified new insurgent sect in north east, Jama’atu Nus’ratul-Islami Wal-Muslimina, led by Abul-Fadl Gali.

Insecurity continued in Middle Belt: in Plateau state, unidentified gunmen 11 Nov killed two civilians in Nding village; state govt committee 11 Nov reported “recent” violence had killed 1,801 people and displaced 50,212 persons across state. In north west, violence involving bandits, community defence groups and security forces continued. Army 19 Nov said it had killed fourteen bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers in Kaduna and Niger states; 20 Nov said continuing airstrikes had killed unspecified number of bandits and destroyed their camps; police 30 Nov reported 104 bandits killed in major anti-rustling operation in Birnin Mogaji, Zurmi local govt area, Zamfara state. In north central, army 23 Nov reported seventeen militia men killed in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states. Communal violence reported elsewhere.

In Cross River state, six communities early Nov clashed in Odukpani area, reportedly part of long-running land disputes, at least twelve killed. In Bauchi state, fighting in state capital Bauchi 18 Nov left eight people dead.