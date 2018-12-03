Defence Minister Directs Army Chief to Remain in North-East

A statement issued Monday by Colonel Tukur Gusau, the Public Relations officer to Defence Minister said the Honourable Minister of Defence, Mansur Muhammad Dan-Ali met with the CDS and Service Chiefs today Monday 3 December 2018 at the Ship House, Headquarters of Ministry of Defence and consequently directed the Chief of Army Staff to remain in the North East until security situation improves.

Similarly, the General Officer Commanding the 8 Division, Nigerian Army was also directed to relocate his Tactical Headquarters from Sokoto to Gusau, Zamfara state to oversee the conduct of Operation SHARAN DAJI.

The Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Army Staff were also mandated to effect changes in the operational commands of Operations DELTA SAFE in the Niger Delta, LAFIYA DOLE in the North East, SHARAN DAJI in Zamfara and Katsina states and AWATSE in the South West.

This is to enable them meet up with the current threats and security challenges in their areas of responsibility.

The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has also directed the emergency procurement of critical equipment for the Armed Forces of Nigeria in line with the Federal Government policy of procuring equipment from Original Equipment Manufacturers through government to government basis.

The Council/Board also considered and approved the promotion of qualified senior military officers to their next higher ranks.

In a related development and a show of concern to the welfare needs of members of the Armed Forces, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has directed the enhancement of the welfare of troops particularly those serving in operational areas within the country.