Court remands clergyman over alleged N14m fraud

An Osun State Magistrates' Court sitting in Ile-Ife, on Monday, ordered that a clergyman, Isaac Agboola, 50, charged with alleged N14 million, be remanded in prison pending a written bail application.

Magistrate Muhibah Olatunji, ordered Agboola's counsel, Mr Ben Adirieje, to file a written application and adjourned the case until December 17.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the accused committed the offence with some other persons (at large) in 2010 at Modomo, opposite Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi alleged that the accused collected N14 million from the complainant, Adeniyi Adeoye as payment for a parcel of land and failed to deliver same to him.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 249 (D), 383, 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2002.

(NAN)